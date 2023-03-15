Watch Now
Cool and sunny Wednesday; increased fire danger in the afternoon

Increased Fire Danger this afternoon
Posted at 7:20 AM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 07:23:23-04

RICHMOND, Va. — Wednesday will be very dry and breezy, therefore there is increased fire danger through 7 p.m. After a cold start, it will be a few degrees warmer, with plenty of sunshine throughout the day. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s with a breezy northwest wind of 15 to 25 mph. A warm-up is on tap later in the week, with highs in the low 60s Thursday and the low 70s on Friday.

A cold front will bring another round of showers Friday night into early Saturday. Highs should reach the upper 50s and low 60s Saturday, but cooler weather is expected Sunday and Monday.

The vernal equinox will occur at 5:24 PM local time Monday, marking the official beginning of Spring.

Medium range models continue to show the development of an area of low pressure next Tuesday and Wednesday that could become a nor'easter affecting the Mid-Atlantic.

