Sunny and chilly today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies are clear, and it is a cold morning with temps in the teens and 20s. A light breeze is causing an additional chill.

It will be a sunny and chilly day with highs 45-50°. Southwesterly winds will increase with some gusts over 20 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s through midday, and in the 30s to around 40 this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and not quite as cold. Lows will range from the mid 20s to the lower 30s.

Monday will have sunshine with increasing clouds later in the day. It will be warmer with highs ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70°.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. A few showers are possible by late evening, mainly across southern VA.

There will be some showers around Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s.

Highs will warm back into the 70s on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will bring the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms next Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

As of now, next Sunday is looking mainly dry with highs in the 60s.

