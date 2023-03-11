Breezy with some sun today

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. There will be more sun this afternoon west of I-95, and there will be more clouds in eastern VA, where a sprinkle is possible near the coast. Northwesterly winds will gust over 25 mph. Highs will range from 45-50 at the coast to the low/mid 50s elsewhere.

REMINDER — clocks "spring forward" one hour at 2 a.m. Sunday to Daylight Saving Time.

(WTVR)

Our next system will spread rain into the metro Sunday by around midday or early afternoon. This could begin as a mix, mostly well west of I-95, but that will switch to rain. Highs will range from the lower 40s northwest to the lower 50s southeast.

Showers will continue through Monday morning. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and chilly with highs 45-50. Lows Tuesday night will be in the 20s to lower 30s.

Highs will warm into the lower 60s Thursday, and the lower 70s Friday.

As of now, it looks like we will have a chance of showers next Saturday with highs 55-60. Sunday will be dry with highs in the 50s.

