Next chance of rain is Friday morning

RICHMOND, Va. -- After a chilly start, we'll see mostly sunny skies, with lighter winds, and a high in the mid to upper 50s.

Our next storm will spread rain into the area Friday morning, and we will see some showers off & on during the day. There could be some mixed precipitation in the morning across northern and northwestern VA. Highs will range from the lower 40s far northwest to the mid 50s far southeast. The metro will have highs 45-50.

Saturday will be dry with intervals of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Northwesterly winds will gust over 25 mph, making it feel colder.

Clouds will increase Sunday, and showers will move in from the west by late afternoon. Some mixed precipitation is possible near I-81. Highs will range from the mid 40s west to the mid 50s southeast.

Showers will move out by midday Monday. Highs will be in the lower 50s. Monday night will be cold with lows in the 20s to around 30.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be chilly with highs 45-50. Overnight lows will be in the 20s away from the coast.

