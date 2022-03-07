Near record high-temps Monday with wind advisory

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be a WIND ADVISORY 10 a.m. through 7 p.m. Monday. It will be the warmest day since mid-October, with highs in the low to mid 80s across the metro and southeastern VA. Highs will be 75-80 well northwest of Richmond. Sunshine will mix with increasing cloudiness, and winds will gust 35-45 mph. An approaching cold front will cause scattered showers and storms. There is also a Marginal Risk for severe storms from gusty winds. These will occur by mid/late afternoon in western VA, and towards evening in central VA. Rain will exit around midnight.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with highs from the mid 50s to the lower 60s.

An area of low pressure will spread rain into the area Tuesday night through the first half of Wednesday. Cool air will be wedged into the region, with highs only in the 40s to lower 50s.

There is the chance of a shower or two Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low/mid 50s Thursday, and the low/mid 60s Friday.

Another batch of rain is possible Friday night into Saturday morning, and then the remainder of the weekend looks dry. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and the upper 40s/lower 50s Sunday.

