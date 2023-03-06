Mild Monday with more sunshine to start the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- We're in for another mild day on Monday, with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid and upper 40s.

A cold front will move through the region by early Tuesday morning. There may be an early morning shower north of I-64 over to the Northern Neck, but much of the area will stay dry. Tuesday will be a partly sunny, breezy and mild with highs in the lower 60s.

Much cooler air will settle into the region Tuesday night through the rest of the week. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s, with overnight lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

The next potential rainmaker will move in on Friday and linger into Saturday. Skies should clear again for next Sunday.

