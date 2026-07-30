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Lower humidity in Virginia the next couple of days

Showers and storms will return to the area late Sunday through early next week
Zach's Wednesday evening weather update
Zach's Wednesday evening weather update
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and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — High pressure over the southern Great Lakes will continue to funnel drier air into the Mid-Atlantic tonight through Friday. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s both Thursday and Friday, but low humidity will keep conditions comfortable for late July.

Saturday will be seasonably hot with a slight increase in humidity. Sunday will feature an air mass change, with higher humidity and a chance for late-day thunderstorms.

Warm and very humid weather is expected Monday with a good chance for showers and storms. The chance for rain will continue, albeit to a lesser degree, next Tuesday and Wednesday.

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