Mild and Dry Weather Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will move through Virginia Monday night, bringing milder and drier air into the region for Tuesday. High temperatures will only reach the low 80s Tuesday with low humidity and mostly sunny skies. Nice weather will continue into Wednesday, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.

The heat and humidity will return Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 90s both days. The heat index will approach 100 degrees on Friday.

The pattern will become unsettled this weekend with hot and humid weather and a chance for storms each day. The chance for storms will continue into Independence Day as a front becomes stalled over the region.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two formed this afternoon in the southern Atlantic and should become Tropical Storm Bonnie in the next 24 hours. The forecast track places Bonnie along the Nicaragua/Costa Rica coast late this weekend.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.