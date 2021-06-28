More heat and humidity this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will be mostly sunny on Monday. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 90s. It will remain muggy through the coming week, with highs in the lower and middle 90s through Thursday. The heat index in the hottest part of the afternoons could reach triple digits at times. Wednesday will likely be our hottest day.

The threat for scattered storms with torrential downpours will increase for the second half of the week. It will in fact remain muggy through next weekend, but the heat should abate a little bit.

In the tropics: there is a tropical wave south of Bermuda and east of the Bahamas. This will track westward towards the South Carolina and Georgia coast this week. There is a moderate chance for some development. Another tropical wave is in the eastern Atlantic. This will track towards the Caribbean this week. This shows low signs of development into a named storm.

