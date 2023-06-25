Low rain chances today, severe storms possible Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a humid morning. There will be some areas of fog possible.

Today will be partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90. Rain chances will be fairly low, but a few isolated storms are possible in the afternoon and early evening. Any storm that develops will produce localized heavy downpours.



Monday will be hot and muggy. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. Heat index values could reach the mid to upper 90s. A shower or thunderstorm will be possible in the morning through midday. A strong storm system will approach later in the day, and this will cause a few lines of strong to severe storms in the late afternoon and evening. These storms will unleash torrential downpours, and some localized flooding will be possible.

Much of our viewing area is in an enhanced risk of severe weather. The main threat from the storms will be damaging wind gusts, but some storms could produce large hail 1-2" in diameter. Isolated tornadoes are possible.

Rain chances remain in the picture Tuesday and Wednesday, with somewhat drier air moving in later in the week.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Cindy is to the northeast of the Lesser Antilles. It will weaken over the next 24 hours. More info can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

