Enhanced severe storm threat Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- A powerful storm system will move into our region during the day Monday.

Rain chances will be low in the morning through midday. Storms are expected to develop by early to mid afternoon in western Virginia. These storms will track into central Virginia by late afternoon.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

Storms will track through southeastern Virginia during the evening.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

Much of the CBS viewing area is under an enhanced risk of severe weather, which is level 3 out of 5.

(WTVR)

The main severe threat will be damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher.

(WTVR)

Large hail will also be a threat. The black lines on this map indicate the risk for hail up to 2" in diameter:

(WTVR)

Isolated tornadoes will be possible, but the chance is low.

(WTVR)

Due to the muggy weather, feels-like temps will be in the 90s to 100 prior to the storms arriving.

(WTVR)

The muggy weather will also allow storms to produce very heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is possible.

(WTVR)

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia by late evening.

Make sure you stay weather-aware Monday. 📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App foriPhoneand Android. The app will have the latest severe weather alerts and interactive radar.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Interactive Radar

Weather Alerts

Tropical Tracker

Map Center

Closings & Delays

