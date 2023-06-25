Watch Now
Enhanced severe storm threat Monday

Isolated storms are possible today, but there is the potential for severe storms Monday
Posted at 8:25 AM, Jun 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-25 08:25:04-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A powerful storm system will move into our region during the day Monday.

Rain chances will be low in the morning through midday. Storms are expected to develop by early to mid afternoon in western Virginia. These storms will track into central Virginia by late afternoon.

3.png
4.png
5.png
6.png

Storms will track through southeastern Virginia during the evening.

7.png
8.png
9.png

Much of the CBS viewing area is under an enhanced risk of severe weather, which is level 3 out of 5.

1.png

The main severe threat will be damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or higher.

2.png

Large hail will also be a threat. The black lines on this map indicate the risk for hail up to 2" in diameter:

3.png

Isolated tornadoes will be possible, but the chance is low.

4.png

Due to the muggy weather, feels-like temps will be in the 90s to 100 prior to the storms arriving.

6.png

The muggy weather will also allow storms to produce very heavy rainfall. Localized flooding is possible.

5.png

Storms will exit southeastern Virginia by late evening.

Make sure you stay weather-aware Monday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

