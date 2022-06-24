Watch Now
RICHMOND, Va. -- Areas of fog are burning off, we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

This weekend will be partly to mostly sunny and a bit hotter and more humid. Highs will be 85-90 Saturday and the upper 80s/lower 90s on Sunday. There may be a thunderstorm near I-81.

A cold front will bring showers and storms on Monday. Tuesday will be cooler and less humid with highs around 80.

Heat returns for the middle and end of next week with multiple days in the 90s.

