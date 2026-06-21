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Summer is here as Virginia feels the heat; tracking storm potential for late Monday

Tracking the chance for strong thunderstorms on Monday with high heat
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RICHMOND, Va. — The summer solstice occurred at 4:24 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly to partly sunny with highs around 90°. The humidity will still be relatively low, so it should be pretty comfortable but don't forget to put on some sunscreen!

Monday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the 90s. The heat index will be near 100°. An approaching cold front will bring a few scattered storms later in the afternoon into the evening. A few storms could produce some strong wind gusts.

Tuesday will be a little cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. A few isolated showers may linger.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week with a few scattered storms around.

All of Virginia continues to be in a drought. The area covered by extreme drought has decreased very slightly, but it still encompasses one-third of the state. The majority of the rest of the state is in a severe drought.

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