Less humid and seasonably warm today

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Humidity levels will be fairly comfortable. Highs will reach 85-90 away from the coast.

Tonight will have a few clouds and lows ranging from the upper 50s to the mid 60s.

The summer solstice occurs at 4:24 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 90°. It will turn slightly more humid by late in the day.

Monday will be muggy and hotter with highs in the 90s. An approaching cold front will bring scattered storms late in the day into the evening. Storms could have some strong wind gusts.

Tuesday will be a little cooler and less humid with highs in the mid 80s. An isolated storm or two will be possible.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s the rest of the week with a few scattered storms around.

All of Virginia continues to be in a drought. The area covered by extreme drought has decreased very slightly, but it still encompasses one-third of the state. The majority of the rest of the state is in a severe drought.

(WTVR)

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.