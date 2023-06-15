Quiet weather continues Thursday, storms more likely Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm, with a low chance for a late-day shower or storm.

The chance for showers and storms will increase Friday as a cold front moves through the area.

Father's Day weekend currently looks very warm and dry, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

A large upper-level low pressure area will settle into the Mid-Atlantic early next week, bringing several days of good rain chances and below normal temperatures to central Virginia.

