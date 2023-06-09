Warmer weekend with sunshine

RICHMOND, Va. -- Isolated showers will fade this evening. Clouds will decrease tonight. Lows will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s. Haze levels will continue to improve, and the air quality will be CODE YELLOW. Those with sensitive respiratory issues will want to limit time outside.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs 85-90. A thunderstorm will be possible in western VA near I-81 by evening.

Monday will be more humid with some showers and storms around. Highs will be 80-85.

Highs will mainly be in the 85-90 range the rest of next week.

