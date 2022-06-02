Hot again Thursday with some strong storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be another hot and humid day with highs in the low to mid 90s. A cold front will trigger scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. The best chance for storms in the metro will be after 3 p.m. Some storms could be severe with strong wind gusts.

Friday will be less humid and not as hot with highs in the low to mid 80s.

The weekend is looking pleasant with highs in the lower 80s and comfortable levels of humidity.

Highs will get back to around 90 by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Today marks the official beginning of the six-month-long hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin, and we already have a good chance for our first named storm. A disturbance over the Yucatan Peninsula will track to the northeast over the Gulf Of Mexico. It will likely become a tropical depression, and could strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex. The track is then over Florida and off the Mid-Atlantic coast.

