EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING in effect through Saturday evening

RICHMOND, Va. -- Today will be a muggy and very hot day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will reach 95-100, and the feels-like temp will break 105 in many locations, with some spots exceeding 110. Exercise extreme caution today, since heat exhaustion or heat stroke is possible with any decent time spent out of air conditioning. A few isolated gusty storms are possible, mostly late afternoon and this evening. Any storm that pops up with have heavy rainfall.

Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows 75-80.

Saturday will continue to be muggy and very hot with highs 95-100, and a heat index of 105-110+. Scattered storms will be around during the afternoon and evening, and some storms may produce strong wind gusts and very heavy rainfall.

Sunday will be muggy and not quite as hot with highs in the upper 80s to around 90. The feels-like temp will be 95-100. A few storms are possible, and any storm that develops will have heavy rainfall and the potential for gusty winds.

Next week will be less humid and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

In the tropics, a minor disturbance in the central Atlantic has a medium chance of development over the next several days. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

