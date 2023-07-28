Watch Now
Dangerous heat and humidity through Saturday

The feels-like temp may break 110 today and Saturday
Posted at 8:23 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 08:46:58-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat from this week is intensifying into the first half of this weekend.

2.png

High temperatures, which are officially taken in the shade, and will reach 95-100 both Friday and Saturday afternoons. In the direct sun, it will be even hotter.

Muggy conditions, combined with the hot temperatures, will produce heat index values well over 100 both days. In some locations, the feels-like temperatures may break 110.

7.png

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Saturday evening for central and eastern Virginia. The heat index will be at least 105, but could exceed 110.

1.png

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Saturday evening for areas west of I-95. The heat index will be at least 100, and could exceed 105.

3.png
4.png
5.png

The heat will lessen somewhat on Sunday, but the feels-like temps will still be 95-100.

9.png

Less humid air will move in for the week ahead, and highs will stay below 90.

8.png

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

