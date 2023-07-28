Dangerous heat and humidity through Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat from this week is intensifying into the first half of this weekend.

High temperatures, which are officially taken in the shade, and will reach 95-100 both Friday and Saturday afternoons. In the direct sun, it will be even hotter.

Muggy conditions, combined with the hot temperatures, will produce heat index values well over 100 both days. In some locations, the feels-like temperatures may break 110.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect through Saturday evening for central and eastern Virginia. The heat index will be at least 105, but could exceed 110.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through Saturday evening for areas west of I-95. The heat index will be at least 100, and could exceed 105.

The heat will lessen somewhat on Sunday, but the feels-like temps will still be 95-100.

Less humid air will move in for the week ahead, and highs will stay below 90.

