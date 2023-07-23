Warmer today, isolated storms possible

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's the coolest morning since the end of June with temps in the low to mid 60s. There will be some patches of fog the next few hours.

Sunshine will mix with clouds today. It will be a little humid with highs 85-90. A few isolated storms are possible by late this afternoon, mostly west of I-95. Storm chances will be a little higher this evening.

Tonight will be humid with a chance of showers and storms, especially towards daybreak. Lows will be 65-70.

Monday will be occasionally cloudy. The highest chance of rain will be in the early to mid-morning period, with some showers and storms around. Rain chances are higher southeast of Richmond. There will be some scattered storms possible the rest of the day. It will be muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will be hot and muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Wednesday and Thursday. The muggy weather will make it feel near or just slightly above 100.

Friday and Saturday will be very hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s, and the heat index 100-106.

A few storms are possible Saturday, and highs Sunday will be 85-90.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Don is in the north central Atlantic, and will track to the northeast. A disturbance is approaching the Lesser Antilles, and has a moderate chance of development. If it becomes a named storm, it will be called Emily. More info is in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

