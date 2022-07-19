Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

It's Going to Get Very Hot This Week

Lower Chance for Storms the Next Few Days
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 07:22:35-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be very warm and humid with a high in the lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon and early evening.

A ridge of high pressure over the central U.S. will develop eastward this week, bringing high heat and humidity to the region. Temperatures will be hottest on Thursday, with some locations nearing triple digits. The heat index should exceed 100 degrees on several afternoons this week. The ridging pattern will limit our rainfall chances this week.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-11pm-480x360.jpg

Watch Bill, Candace, Zach and Lane on CBS 6 News at 11 p.m.

📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone