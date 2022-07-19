It's Going to Get Very Hot This Week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tuesday will be very warm and humid with a high in the lower 90s. An isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon and early evening.

A ridge of high pressure over the central U.S. will develop eastward this week, bringing high heat and humidity to the region. Temperatures will be hottest on Thursday, with some locations nearing triple digits. The heat index should exceed 100 degrees on several afternoons this week. The ridging pattern will limit our rainfall chances this week.

There are no significant tropical disturbances in the Atlantic Basin

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.