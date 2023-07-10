A few drier days this week, but the heat isn't going anywhere

RICHMOND, Va. -- There may be some patchy fog around sunrise, then mostly cloudy skies will gradually become partly sunny Monday. A few isolated showers or storms are possible during the afternoon, but many locations will stay rain free. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and it will be a touch less humid.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and less humid, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to around 90.

The rest of the week will be hotter and more humid with highs in the low to mid 90s, and a heat index near or a little above 100° at times. Thunderstorm chances will increase again later in the week into next weekend.

