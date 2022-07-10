Damp morning, turning less humid today

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a damp and humid morning with some showers, sprinkles, drizzle and areas of fog. A cold front sits to our south, and an area of low pressure is riding along it. This will keep the threat for showers around this morning through midday in the metro.

Drier air will filter in from the north during the day, and it will turn less humid. There will be the chance of a few spotty showers the first part of the afternoon in the metro, with higher chances closer to the North Carolina border. Clouds will decrease from the north this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and less humid. Areas of fog are possible. Lows will range from the mid 50s far NW to the mid 60s southeast.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

It will turn muggy and hotter on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The heat index will be near or a little above 100°. A thunderstorm is possible in northwestern VA by evening.

Scattered storms will be around on Wednesday. It will hot and muggy with highs in the lower 90s.

A cold front will linger to our southeast at the end of the week. This will keep the chance of a thunderstorm around each day, with the best chance in southern and southeastern VA. Highs will be in the upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and around 90 next weekend.

