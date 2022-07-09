Another muggy day with showers and storms around

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some showers and storms around early this morning. Rain chances will be higher north of Richmond, where heavy rainfall is possible. It will be muggy with temps in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front and low pressure system will keep a decent chance of showers and storms around throughout the day. There will be dry hours, but where storms develop, there will be heavy rainfall and the chance of some stronger gusts. It will stay muggy with highs 75-80 north and upper 70s and lower 80s elsewhere.

Some showers and storms will be around again tonight. Lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A few showers are possible Sunday morning, especially south and southeast of Richmond. Clouds will decrease from north to south during the day, and it will turn less humid. Highs will be in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Monday will have lots of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Heat and humidity will increase on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Another front will bring a chance for showers and storms to the area Wednesday and Thursday of next week, followed by milder air.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.