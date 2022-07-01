Scattered storms expected over the holiday weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- The heat and humidity will continue to climb Friday, with the heat index approaching 100 for a few hours in the afternoon. Rain chances will remain limited in central and eastern Virginia with a 20% chance for an afternoon storm, but will be a little higher in far southern Virginia and areas along the Blue Ridge.

The pattern will become unsettled this weekend with hot and humid weather and a chance for storms each day. Our best chance for rain will be late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. The chance for storms appears low on Independence Day as a slow-moving front could push as far south as North Carolina.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Two is moving across the far southwestern Caribbean, and is still expected to become Tropical Storm Bonnie very soon. The forecast track places Bonnie along the Nicaragua/Costa Rica coast this weekend. The forward speed might allow Bonnie (or what's left of it) to redevelop in the Pacific and strengthen to a hurricane next week. A disturbance off the coast of Texas will produce heavy rain along the northern and western Gulf Coast states.

