Rain/Snow Returns Tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- We'll see some partial sunshine early today, with increasing clouds late in the day. Rain changing to snow will move into the area before midnight, with more rain south of Richmond. Accumulations will be limited by the short duration of the system as well as the marginal surface temperatures. The snow will end in most areas around or a little before sunrise. The rest of the day Friday will be partly cloudy and cold.

Saturday will be a sunny and cold day, with teens in the morning upper 30s to near 40 in the afternoon. Another storm system will spread rain into the area late Sunday into Sunday night. The cold front associated with this system will bring much colder air back to the region early next week.

