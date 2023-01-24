Tuesday will have the best weather of the week

RICHMOND, Va. -- We're in for a nice sunny day today with high temperatures in the mid 50s. Our next storm system will bring more rain on Wednesday. There could be a wintry mix over the higher elevations of western and northwestern VA. This round of precipitation should depart by Thursday morning and we'll be dry for the end of the week.

Highs Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s, with cooler 40s on tap for Friday.

As of now, next weekend looks dry, although there will be increasing cloudiness on Sunday. Highs will be in the low and mid 50s, with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Another storm system could bring patchy light rain to the area next Monday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.