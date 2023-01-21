Sunshine today, cold rain Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- It is a much colder morning with temps in the 20s and 30s. There are some clouds well west of I-95.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Clouds will increase tonight. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s this evening, with temps holding steady or rising slightly by daybreak.

Rain will spread in from the south Sunday morning through midday. There may be a brief period of sleet north and west of Richmond, but it will transition to rain. We will see some batches of rain move through during the day and into the evening. A winter weather advisory is in effect for southwestern VA for some sleet and freezing rain. Temps will stay in the 30s to around 40 well northwest of Richmond through the afternoon, with low and mid 40s in the metro, and some 50s in southeastern VA. Our highs for the day will likely occur during the evening.

Rain will exit early Monday morning, followed by sunshine. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Another system will bring rain on Wednesday. This could start as a wintry mix in northwestern VA.

It will be dry Thursday and Friday.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.