Dry today, winter storm Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Sunshine will mix with increasing cloudiness today. It will be colder with highs in the 30s to around 40.

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 20s.

A complex winter storm will affect the entire viewing area on Sunday. Click here to see the latest winter alerts. The storm track may shift slightly, so this forecast will be updated frequently over the next 24 to 36 hours.

Precipitation will begin by late morning or midday as snow, and winds will increase.

As warmer air arrives from the east and southeast, snow will mix with sleet and freezing rain, and then change over to all rain for much of the region. The storm will continue Sunday night and exit early Monday morning.

Eastern VA will see minimal snow/mix, with the majority of the storm being rain. Strong gusts over 40 mph will occur, and coastal flooding is possible. Over an inch of rainfall is expected. Power outages are possible due to the wet ground and strong gusts.

Central VA (metro and near I-95) will see some accumulating snow, then a change to some sleet. A period of freezing rain is possible, which will potentially make conditions icy. All precip should change over to all rain by late afternoon or evening, and that will last into Sunday night. Snowfall accumulations (before the change to rain) will be 1-4 inches, with the best chance of over an inch of snowfall west of I-95. Power outages are a possibility, especially where icing occurs.

Western VA (well west of I-95 and closer to I-81) will see more snow and wintry mix, with a chance of some rain late. Accumulations of at least 4 inches are likely, and 10 or more inches of snow is possible near I-81.

We will clear out quickly on Monday, and a good chunk of the week will be dry. A few rain or snow showers are possible on Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50, but a shot of arctic air will arrive Thursday night into Friday.

