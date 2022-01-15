Sunday's winter storm: What to expect in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A large winter storm will track northward through the region Sunday into Sunday night. Click here for the latest winter alerts, which includes a winter storm warning for some counties.

Precipitation will start as all snow, and will begin by late morning in southern Virginia, and by midday in the metro. The initial edge of the snow will be fighting some dry air, so it make take a while for the snow to reach the ground.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

As warmer air gets pushed in from the east and southeast, the snow will change to sleet, and then a period of freezing rain (rain that falls as liquid, but freezes upon impact with the ground).

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

Any wintry mix will transition over to all rain during the afternoon and evening. The western edge of the rain may even reach the mountains by late evening. Winds will increase, with gusts over 30 mph possible in central Virginia, and over 40 mph at the coast.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

We will see periods of heavy rain Sunday evening, which will scatter by around midnight.

(WTVR)

(WTVR)

As the storm exits early Monday morning, it will wrap colder air in behind it. A few snow showers are possible until around 9 a.m., mostly north of Richmond. A light coating of snow is possible in spots.

Snowfall accumulations will be interesting. There will be a period of accumulation before the switch to a mix. After rain picks up, it will wash away a lot of the accumulation in the evening and at night.

Here is the latest snowfall forecast. Keep in mind if the storm makes a subtle shift, the bands show may move a little east or west.

(WTVR)

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority for updates the rest of the weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center