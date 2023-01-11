Tracking a storm for late Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will become mostly cloudy Wednesday with a high near 50°. Tonight will become partly cloudy and not as cold with a low in the mid to upper 30s.

The next storm will bring thickening cloud cover on Thursday, with a few showers possible by later in the day. Rain is likely Thursday night into early Friday morning, with a few scattered showers lingering on Friday morning. It will be mild Thursday and Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

At this time, it appears next weekend will be cool and dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s, with overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s.

