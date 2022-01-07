Cold Breezy Sunshine Friday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain and snow have quickly moved out of the area this morning. We will now clear out and turn sunny with highs ranging from the mid 30s to the lower 40s. It will be breezy with some wind chills in the 20s. Northwest winds will gust to 25mph. Tonight will be cold with lows in the teens, and may drop to around 10° far northwest.

Saturday will be sunny with highs 35-40. Our next system will spread some showers in Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Rain will exit by daybreak Monday. It will be a partly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday will be sunny and quite cold with morning temps in the teens, and highs 30-35.

Highs will warm back to around 50 by Thursday.

