Hot & muggy Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. -- There will be some patches of fog early this morning. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine today. Rain chances will be pretty low, with the best chance for a storm in far northern and northwestern VA. It will be muggy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the immediate coast. The humidity will make it feel like the mid and upper 90s.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Skies will be mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday. It will remain muggy, with highs heating up through the 90s. The heat index in the hottest part of the afternoons will be 97-102. Wednesday will likely be our hottest day.

The chance for scattered storms with heavy downpours will increase for the second half of the week. It will remain muggy through next weekend, but the heat should abate a little by next weekend.

Tropics: there is a tropical wave south of Bermuda and east of the Bahamas. This will track westward towards the South Carolina and Georgia coast this week. Chances of decent development remain low.

There is another tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic. This will track towards the Caribbean this week. This shows low signs of development into a named storm.

