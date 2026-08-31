Heat builds back this week; highs in low 90s Monday

RICHMOND, Va. — The heat will build over the Mid-Atlantic this week, with afternoon highs in the low 90s Monday and the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. It will be a bit muggy at times as well, so the heat index will reach triple digits at times. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible Monday afternoon, otherwise most of us will stay rain free through midweek. An approaching cold front will bring a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

The Labor Day weekend will not be as hot, with clouds lingering on Saturday and then increasing sunshine. Highs will be in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.