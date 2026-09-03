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Heat Advisory in Central Virginia remains in effect through Thursday

Strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday and Friday
Tom's Morning Weather
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RICHMOND, Va. — The Heat Advisory will remain in effect for all of the Piedmont and Tidewater through 8 PM Thursday. The heat index will reach a range of 103 to 108 for much of the heat advisory area. The heat ridge bringing this stretch of hot and humid weather will remain in place through Friday.

Showers and storms will develop late Thursday across northwest Virginia and will move southeast across the Piedmont and Tidewater. There is a level 2 threat for severe weather.

Friday will remain hot and humid with scattered strong to severe storms.

Labor Day weekend will bring noticeable relief from the extreme heat as a cold front moves through the area Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday, but Sunday and Labor Day will be dry. Highs over the holiday weekend will only reach the mid 80s.

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