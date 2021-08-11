Heat Advisory in effect until 7 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. -- A heat advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for central and eastern VA. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s, and the heat index will jump above 100. A few widely scattered storms are possible, with the best chance well west of I-95. Any storm that does develop will have torrential downpours, and the potential for large hail and strong gusts.

Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Thursday will be a degree or two hotter, and another heat advisory will likely be issued. An isolated storm in possible in a spot or two.

Friday will be yet another very hot day, with a heat advisory likely again. A few scattered storms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

A cold front will move through on Saturday with scattered storms around. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the lower 80s, and the chance for a few storms will continue.

That cold front will stay just to our south the first half of next week, keeping cooler temps and the chance of storms around. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Tropics: Fred will move across Haiti, the Dominican Republic and northern Cuba over the next few days. It should then move near the west coast of Florida over the weekend, possibly making a landfall in the Florida panhandle Sunday night or Monday. The moisture from the remnants may affect us Tuesday into Wednesday.

There is another system in the eastern Atlantic, and this has the potential to become Tropical Storm Grace. The forecast path will take it to the Caribbean over the next week.

More info is available in the CBS 6 Interactive Tropical Tracker.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

