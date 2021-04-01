Hard freeze tonight

RICHMOND, Va. -- This afternoon will be breezy with intervals of clouds and some sunshine. An isolated shower is possible. Highs will range from the upper 40s to the mid 50s.

Tonight will be mainly clear and much colder. Lows will be in the 25-30 range for most areas away from the coast, but some lower 20s will occur in our coldest outlying areas. This will be a hard freeze, so you will need to cover or bring in any sensitive plants.

Friday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs 45-50.

Friday night will be another very cold night with lows in the 20s. The Richmond record low is 27 from 1972, and we may tie or break that.

The weekend will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be 55-60 Saturday and 65-70 Sunday.

Highs will warm through the 70s next week. Our next chance of rain may not arrive until Thursday or Friday.

