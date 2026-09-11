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More clouds and a few showers and storms Friday afternoon & evening

Showers and a few storms possible tonight
More clouds and a few showers and storms Friday
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. —A cold front will move through Virginia Friday morning. There is the chance for a shower or storm during the day. Rain chances will increase a bit towards evening, mostly in southern Virginia.
It will still be humid, but highs will be at least a few degrees cooler, ranging from the low/mid 80s north, to some lower 90s south.

The front will stay in the area on Saturday. While it will not rain the whole day, there will be the potential for occasional batches of showers and storms to develop. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday will be warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s with the slight chance of an isolated storm.

Highs will stay above normal next week, ranging from the mid 80s to the lower 90s.

The Atlantic Basin remains very quiet, with no significant tropical disturbances.

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