Arctic cold front arrives Friday, temps set to drop into the teens overnight

RICHMOND, Va. — Lows will be near freezing by sunrise as an arctic cold front moves through the area.

Friday will be breezy with clouds giving way to more sunshine. After highs in the upper 30s/lower 40s, temperatures will fall through the 30s during the afternoon. The wind will make it feel colder, with wind chills dropping from the 30s down into the teens by evening.

Lows Friday night into Saturday morning will be in the teens, with a few spots near 10 to the northwest. Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will have some clouds around. There will be the chance of a few spotty showers later in the day, with the best chance southeast of Richmond. Highs will rebound back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs will warm into the 60s next Tuesday through Thursday, then fall back into the 50s at the end of the week.

