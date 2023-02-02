Light wintry mix possible south of Richmond Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. — A system passing to our south may cause some light showers/sleet/snow early Thursday morning. The best chance for this will be well south of Interstate 64 and closer to the North Carolina border. Some areas may actually get a coating or very light accumulation.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon with patchy drizzle or a light shower possible. Highs will range from the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday will be breezy and variably cloudy. After highs in the lower 40s, temperatures will fall through the 30s.

Lows Saturday night will be in the teens, with a few spots near 10 to the northwest. Highs Saturday could remain below freezing in some areas, despite mostly sunny skies.

There will be clouds around on Sunday. A light shower is possible across far southeastern VA. Highs will rebound back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Highs will warm into the 60s next Tuesday and Wednesday. A few showers are possible Wednesday.

