Mild weather returns quickly this week

RICHMOND, Va. -- Skies will clear before sunrise this morning. Gusty breezes will continue near 20mph.

The sun returns today, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. More of the same is on tap for Tuesday, with plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures in the low 60s.

Warmer days are on tap Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 70 Wednesday and in the low to mid 70s on Thursday. There may be a shower or two around each afternoon, but most of the area will stay dry.

Rain chances are highest Thursday night into Friday, as a cold front approaches from the west and moves through the area Friday morning. Temperatures are Friday will likely be warmest early in the morning (60s) and then dip through the 50s during the day.

Saturday is looking dry and cooler with morning lows in the 20s and low 30s and afternoon highs near 50. Temperatures will rebound quickly by Sunday afternoon into the low 60s.

