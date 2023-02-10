Cold weekend ahead with potential wintry mix❄️

RICHMOND, Va. — A few showers will be possible today across southern and southeastern Virginia, with mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the area.

As of now, Saturday is looking mainly dry. Some precipitation is possible by late evening, mainly across far southern VA.

A storm will bring a soaking rain on Sunday, with over 1" of rainfall possible. It may be cold enough for some mixed precipitation Sunday morning, most of which will be across the western Piedmont and mountains, but the mixed precip will switch to rain during the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s in the metro, but will range from the upper 30s far northwest to the 50s in southeast VA.

Leftover showers will exit Monday morning. Highs will return to the lower 60s Tuesday, and will be in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. A few showers will be possible Wednesday, with much better rain chances Thursday.

