Rain exits Wednesday morning leaving us with a cold day

Posted at 6:58 AM, Feb 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-01 06:58:27-05

RICHMOND, Va. — Rain exits this morning leaving us with a cold day. Some eventual clearing will occur with high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

Another wave of rain is possible Thursday, and there's a slim chance for a few wet snowflakes to mix in. Dry weather is expected Friday as much colder and drier air begins to move into the region. Highs Saturday could remain below freezing in some areas, despite mostly sunny skies.

The pattern for Sunday is highly uncertain at this time, but there remains a low chance for some rain and/or a wintry mix in central Virginia. Mostly sunny and dry weather is expected next Monday, and temperatures should approach 60 degrees next Tuesday.

