Refreshing fall preview arrives in Central Virginia Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. — Tuesday and Wednesday bring the nicest weather of the week as strong high pressure settles across the Mid-Atlantic.

Expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity and seasonable temperatures with afternoon highs in the low to mid 80s.

Overnight lows will continue to fall into the 50s and lower 60s, offering cool and comfortable mornings.

By Thursday, temperatures begin trending warmer as high pressure shifts offshore and winds gradually turn more southerly.

Highs climb back into the mid to upper 80s with humidity slowly increasing though conditions still remain manageable.

The warming trend continues Friday into the weekend with temperatures returning above normal for mid-September.

Highs will push toward the upper 80s and lower 90s by Saturday and Sunday.

While much of Friday stays dry, a few isolated showers and thunderstorms may begin developing late Friday into Saturday as moisture gradually returns to the region.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Closings & Delays

Interactive Radar

Map Center

CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.