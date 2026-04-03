Warm Saturday, some rain for Easter Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. — There will be a few clouds overnight. A few patches of fog will be possible. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Saturday will be partly cloudy. A pop-up shower or storm will be possible by late in the day, mostly far west of I-95. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Easter Sunday will be dry around daybreak, but some rain is possible by late morning. The best chance of rain will be late morning through mid-afternoon, and a few storms are possible. Drier air will move in during the evening. Highs will be in the 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Lows Monday night will range from the mid 30s to the lower 40s.

The home opener for the Richmond Flying Squirrels Tuesday evening looks dry. First pitch temperature will be near 60, with temps in the lower 50s for the In-Your-Face Fireworks.

Lows Tuesday night will drop into the upper 20s to mid 30s. Highs Wednesday will be around 60.

Highs will warm to around 70 Thursday, and back into the 80s for next weekend.

As of now, there does not look to be any major chance of rain through the first part of the following week.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

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