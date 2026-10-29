Dry and warmer Thursday and Friday

RICHMOND, Va. — Patchy fog will develop by early morning. Skies will become mostly sunny by midday and high temperatures will reach the low 70s. Expect sunshine and warm weather Friday, with highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will arrive late Friday, bringing cooler weather into the region for the weekend. Halloween will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant, with highs in the upper 60s.

Variably cloudy and mild weather is expected for much of next week, with only a low chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday. Medium-range models continue to point towards much-needed rain for Virginia next Friday and Saturday.

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