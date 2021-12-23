Thursday will be cold, but it will warm up for Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. — Today will be sunny with highs in the 40s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Friday will be partly/mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. Temperatures Christmas Eve will drop into the 40s.

Saturday will have variable cloudiness. An isolated sprinkle is possible in a spot or two. It will be warm with highs in the 60s.

Next week will turn a little more unsettled with a few disturbances passing by. This will bring the chance of a shower each day next week. Highs will remain well above normal.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts

Interactive Radar

Map Center

Interactive Tropical Tracker

