These temps will definitely feel like the first day of winter

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Winter Solstice occurs at 10:59 a.m. today.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and cool today with high temps in the low and mid 40s. An area of low pressure moving off the Carolina coastline will push a band or two of showers inland by this afternoon through early overnight. Skies will begin to clear after sunrise Wednesday morning. Wednesday will then become mostly sunny with high temps in the mid and upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs 45-50.

Dry weather is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday. Lows Christmas morning will be in the 30s, and highs in the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

