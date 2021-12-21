Watch
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

These temps will definitely feel like the first day of winter

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 7:10 AM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 08:02:09-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Winter Solstice occurs at 10:59 a.m. today.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and cool today with high temps in the low and mid 40s. An area of low pressure moving off the Carolina coastline will push a band or two of showers inland by this afternoon through early overnight. Skies will begin to clear after sunrise Wednesday morning. Wednesday will then become mostly sunny with high temps in the mid and upper 50s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs 45-50.

Dry weather is expected Friday through Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s on Friday. Lows Christmas morning will be in the 30s, and highs in the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Interactive Tropical Tracker

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.