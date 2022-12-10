Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Weather

Actions

A cool weekend with a lot of clouds around

Skies will be mostly cloudy for a lot of the weekend
Posted at 5:20 AM, Dec 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-10 07:03:19-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a lot of cloud cover today. There will be some breaks, especially east of I-95. A disturbance will bring the chance of spotty raindrops or flurries this morning, with better chances west of I-95. It will be cool today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows 35-40.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. A passing cold front could trigger a few isolated showers, but many areas will be rain-free. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will have sunshine with highs 45-50. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

A storm system will bring the chance of some rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall will likely exceed 1/2", with the potential for over an inch. This will be a cold rain for our viewing area, but some freezing rain or a wintry mix is possible in the mountains and far northern VA. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s next weekend.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
📱 Download new and improved CBS 6 Weather App
The app features customizable Severe Weather Alerts, Interactive Radar, Lightning Detector, video reports our from CBS 6 Meteorologists and more.
CBS 6 Weather App for Android CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone