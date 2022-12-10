A cool weekend with a lot of clouds around

RICHMOND, Va. -- We will see a lot of cloud cover today. There will be some breaks, especially east of I-95. A disturbance will bring the chance of spotty raindrops or flurries this morning, with better chances west of I-95. It will be cool today with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy overnight with lows 35-40.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy. A passing cold front could trigger a few isolated showers, but many areas will be rain-free. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will have sunshine with highs 45-50. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

A storm system will bring the chance of some rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Rainfall will likely exceed 1/2", with the potential for over an inch. This will be a cold rain for our viewing area, but some freezing rain or a wintry mix is possible in the mountains and far northern VA. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s next weekend.

