Scattered showers Tuesday, milder weather on the way

Posted at 7:10 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 07:10:14-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A warm front will slowly lift northward over the next 24 hours, bringing an increasing chance for showers and milder weather by midweek. Skies will be overcast Tuesday, with a few sprinkles or light showers this morning. Patchy light rain showers will be possible during the day today, with the best chances coming after dark.

Scattered showers will be possible again Wednesday, mainly before Noon. The chance for rain will be limited on Thursday but rain will be likely on Friday.

Cooler weather with a slight chance for rain is expected Saturday, with a little better chance for rain late Sunday.

📱 Download the new and improved CBS 6 Weather App for iPhone and Android.

